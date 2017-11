La “migra” vio que trabajaban en una casa y se llevaron a un inmigrante

ICE JUST CAME ON TO PRIVATE PROPERTY NO WARRENT THEY WERE NEVER ALLOWED IN BY ANY ONE NOT ME NOT THE OWNER AND ABDUCTED MY FRIEND THIS SHIT IS WRONG AS FUCK THEY THINK THEY CAN JUST WALK INTO PRIVATE PROPERTY AND TRASPASS THEY BROKE THE LAW AND DIDNT EVEN THINK TWICE#SHARE #ICE

Posted by George Cardenas on Thursday, October 19, 2017